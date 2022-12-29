Who's Playing

James Madison @ Georgia State

Current Records: James Madison 9-4; Georgia State 7-5

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Georgia State Convocation Center at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. They know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully the Georgia State Panthers like a good challenge.

It looks like James Madison must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They came up short against the Coppin State Eagles, falling 107-100. This was hardly the result the Dukes or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 15.5 points over Coppin State heading into this matchup.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Georgia State at home against the Toccoa Falls Eagles last Wednesday as the team secured a 91-52 victory.

James Madison is now 9-4 while Georgia State sits at 7-5. The Panthers are 2-4 after wins this year, and James Madison is 3-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.