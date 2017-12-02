WATCH: Georgia Tech loses to 24.5-underdog Grambling State on own basket

Georgia Tech fell to lowly one-win Grambling State on Friday in one of the most painful ways.

With time winding down in the second half, a Grambling miss lead to a battle for the rebound with 6.5 seconds remaining. The result? An accidental tip-in by the Yellow Jackets which handed the Tigers the 64-63 lead and, ultimately, the game.

Grambling State's winner tonight. Huge road win for that program against an ACC team with tournament aspirations. pic.twitter.com/UqCPzxrMgW — Alan (@AlanCole01) December 2, 2017

"We had the ball," said Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner. "Just slipped out of Curt's (Haywood) hands. There was no one around him. We got lucky on Tuesday and we got unlucky today. That's the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat."

Grambling State's lone win entering Friday's game came earlier this week against UT Rio Grande Valley, a team ranked 278 out of 351 in our preseason 1-351 rankings of Division I teams. Grambling entered the season on that same list at 345, and is widely viewed as one of the worst teams in college basketball.

ESPN's win probabability gave the Tigers just a 7.4% chance of winning the game before it started, and KenPom gave the Tigers an astounding 2%. Grambling State was 24.5 point underdogs according to Odds Shark.