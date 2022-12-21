Who's Playing

Clemson @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Clemson 9-3; Georgia Tech 7-4

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers' road trip will continue as they head to McCamish Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The teams split their matchups last year, with Georgia Tech winning the first 69-64 at home and the Tigers taking the second 68-65.

Everything went Clemson's way against the Richmond Spiders this past Saturday as they made off with an 85-57 win. The oddsmakers were on Clemson's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Hunter Tyson led the charge as he had 16 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech took their matchup at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 96-60 victory over the Alabama State Hornets. Georgia Tech's forward Jalon Moore was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 15 points along with seven boards and three blocks.

Their wins bumped Clemson to 9-3 and the Yellow Jackets to 7-4. Both the Tigers and Georgia Tech have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Clemson have won eight out of their last 15 games against Georgia Tech.