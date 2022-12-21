Who's Playing
Clemson @ Georgia Tech
Current Records: Clemson 9-3; Georgia Tech 7-4
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers' road trip will continue as they head to McCamish Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The teams split their matchups last year, with Georgia Tech winning the first 69-64 at home and the Tigers taking the second 68-65.
Everything went Clemson's way against the Richmond Spiders this past Saturday as they made off with an 85-57 win. The oddsmakers were on Clemson's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Hunter Tyson led the charge as he had 16 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech took their matchup at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 96-60 victory over the Alabama State Hornets. Georgia Tech's forward Jalon Moore was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 15 points along with seven boards and three blocks.
Their wins bumped Clemson to 9-3 and the Yellow Jackets to 7-4. Both the Tigers and Georgia Tech have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Clemson have won eight out of their last 15 games against Georgia Tech.
- Mar 02, 2022 - Clemson 68 vs. Georgia Tech 65
- Feb 05, 2022 - Georgia Tech 69 vs. Clemson 64
- Feb 12, 2021 - Clemson 74 vs. Georgia Tech 72
- Jan 20, 2021 - Georgia Tech 83 vs. Clemson 65
- Mar 06, 2020 - Georgia Tech 65 vs. Clemson 62
- Feb 25, 2020 - Georgia Tech 68 vs. Clemson 59
- Feb 06, 2019 - Clemson 65 vs. Georgia Tech 42
- Jan 16, 2019 - Clemson 72 vs. Georgia Tech 60
- Feb 24, 2018 - Clemson 75 vs. Georgia Tech 67
- Jan 28, 2018 - Clemson 72 vs. Georgia Tech 70
- Feb 01, 2017 - Clemson 74 vs. Georgia Tech 62
- Jan 12, 2017 - Georgia Tech 75 vs. Clemson 63
- Mar 09, 2016 - Georgia Tech 88 vs. Clemson 85
- Feb 23, 2016 - Georgia Tech 75 vs. Clemson 73
- Feb 13, 2016 - Clemson 66 vs. Georgia Tech 52