Who's Playing
Clemson @ Georgia Tech
Current Records: Clemson 9-3; Georgia Tech 7-4
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers are staying on the road Wednesday to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with Georgia Tech winning the first 69-64 at home and the Tigers taking the second 68-65.
Clemson made easy work of the Richmond Spiders this past Saturday and carried off an 85-57 win. The oddsmakers were on Clemson's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Hunter Tyson out in front picking up 16 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech was totally in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Alabama State Hornets 96-60 at home. Georgia Tech's forward Jalon Moore was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 15 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks.
Their wins bumped Clemson to 9-3 and the Yellow Jackets to 7-4. With both the Tigers and Georgia Tech swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.50
Odds
The Tigers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Clemson have won eight out of their last 15 games against Georgia Tech.
- Mar 02, 2022 - Clemson 68 vs. Georgia Tech 65
- Feb 05, 2022 - Georgia Tech 69 vs. Clemson 64
- Feb 12, 2021 - Clemson 74 vs. Georgia Tech 72
- Jan 20, 2021 - Georgia Tech 83 vs. Clemson 65
- Mar 06, 2020 - Georgia Tech 65 vs. Clemson 62
- Feb 25, 2020 - Georgia Tech 68 vs. Clemson 59
- Feb 06, 2019 - Clemson 65 vs. Georgia Tech 42
- Jan 16, 2019 - Clemson 72 vs. Georgia Tech 60
- Feb 24, 2018 - Clemson 75 vs. Georgia Tech 67
- Jan 28, 2018 - Clemson 72 vs. Georgia Tech 70
- Feb 01, 2017 - Clemson 74 vs. Georgia Tech 62
- Jan 12, 2017 - Georgia Tech 75 vs. Clemson 63
- Mar 09, 2016 - Georgia Tech 88 vs. Clemson 85
- Feb 23, 2016 - Georgia Tech 75 vs. Clemson 73
- Feb 13, 2016 - Clemson 66 vs. Georgia Tech 52