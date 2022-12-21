Who's Playing

Clemson @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Clemson 9-3; Georgia Tech 7-4

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers are staying on the road Wednesday to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with Georgia Tech winning the first 69-64 at home and the Tigers taking the second 68-65.

Clemson made easy work of the Richmond Spiders this past Saturday and carried off an 85-57 win. The oddsmakers were on Clemson's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Hunter Tyson out in front picking up 16 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech was totally in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Alabama State Hornets 96-60 at home. Georgia Tech's forward Jalon Moore was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 15 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks.

Their wins bumped Clemson to 9-3 and the Yellow Jackets to 7-4. With both the Tigers and Georgia Tech swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.50

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Clemson have won eight out of their last 15 games against Georgia Tech.