Watch Georgia Tech vs. Louisville: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Louisville @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Louisville 21-3; Georgia Tech 11-13

What to Know

The #5 Louisville Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. U of L and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion. U of L is currently enjoying a ten-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Cardinals were able to grind out a solid win over the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday, winning 80-73. It was another big night for U of L's forward Jordan Nwora, who had 22 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech came up short against the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Saturday, falling 73-64. The losing side was boosted by guard Michael Devoe, who had 22 points and seven assists.

U of L is now 21-3 while Georgia Tech sits at 11-13. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: U of L have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.90%, which places them ninth in college basketball. Georgia Tech is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them 28th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.49

Odds

The Cardinals are a solid 6-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 137

Series History

Louisville have won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last six years.