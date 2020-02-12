Watch Georgia Tech vs. Louisville: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Louisville basketball game
Who's Playing
Louisville @ Georgia Tech
Current Records: Louisville 21-3; Georgia Tech 11-13
What to Know
The #5 Louisville Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. U of L and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion. U of L is currently enjoying a ten-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Cardinals were able to grind out a solid win over the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday, winning 80-73. It was another big night for U of L's forward Jordan Nwora, who had 22 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech came up short against the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Saturday, falling 73-64. The losing side was boosted by guard Michael Devoe, who had 22 points and seven assists.
U of L is now 21-3 while Georgia Tech sits at 11-13. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: U of L have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.90%, which places them ninth in college basketball. Georgia Tech is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them 28th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.49
Odds
The Cardinals are a solid 6-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 137
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisville have won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last six years.
- Jan 22, 2020 - Louisville 68 vs. Georgia Tech 64
- Jan 19, 2019 - Louisville 79 vs. Georgia Tech 51
- Feb 08, 2018 - Louisville 77 vs. Georgia Tech 54
- Jan 07, 2017 - Louisville 65 vs. Georgia Tech 50
- Mar 01, 2016 - Louisville 56 vs. Georgia Tech 53
- Jan 23, 2016 - Louisville 75 vs. Georgia Tech 71
