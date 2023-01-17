Who's Playing

NC State @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: NC State 14-4; Georgia Tech 8-9

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the NC State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 17 at McCamish Pavilion. NC State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Yellow Jackets will be looking to get back in the win column.

The contest between Georgia Tech and the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Georgia Tech falling 71-60 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Georgia Tech back was the mediocre play of guard Miles Kelly, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday NC State sidestepped the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes for an 83-81 win. The Wolfpack relied on the efforts of forward Ernest Ross, who had 17 points in addition to nine boards, and forward DJ Burns, who had 13 points and seven assists along with nine rebounds. Ross hadn't helped his team much against the Virginia Tech Hokies two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Ross' points were the most he has had all season.

The Yellow Jackets are now 8-9 while NC State sits at 14-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Georgia Tech is stumbling into the matchup with the 30th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Georgia Tech, the Wolfpack rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia Tech have won six out of their last eight games against NC State.