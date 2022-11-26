Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: North Alabama 4-2; Georgia Tech 3-2

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will take on the North Alabama Lions at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at McCamish Pavilion. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It looks like Georgia Tech got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 84-60 walloping at the Marquette Golden Eagles' hands on Wednesday. One thing holding the Yellow Jackets back was the mediocre play of guard Miles Kelly, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

As for North Alabama, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The matchup between North Alabama and the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Wednesday was not particularly close, with North Alabama falling 89-71. North Alabama got double-digit scores from four players: forward Damian Forrest (15), guard Daniel Ortiz (13), guard KJ Johnson (10), and guard Jacari Lane (10).

Georgia Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put the Yellow Jackets at 3-2 and the Lions at 4-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia Tech has only been able to knock down 39.20% percent of their shots, which is the eighth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. North Alabama's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 51.10% field goal percentage, good for 15th best in college basketball. We'll see if their 11.90% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.24

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a big 15-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.