Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Northeastern 1-5; Georgia Tech 4-3

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be playing at home against the Northeastern Huskies at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday. The Yellow Jackets are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Georgia Tech received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 81-65 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. One thing holding Georgia Tech back was the mediocre play of guard Dallan Coleman, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Northeastern was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 56-54 to the Princeton Tigers.

Georgia Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.95

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a big 12-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.