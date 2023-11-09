Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Howard 1-0, Georgia Tech 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Howard Bison will head out on the road to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at McCamish Pavilion. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Howard took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They walked away with a 92-80 victory over the Pirates.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech's and Georgia Southern's contest on Monday was close at halftime, but Georgia Tech turned on the heat in the second half with 52 points. Everything went the Yellow Jackets' way against the Eagles as the Yellow Jackets made off with a 84-62 win. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Georgia Tech did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Georgia Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Miles Kelly, who earned 25 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Kowacie Reeves Jr., who earned 15 points along with 3 steals.

The Bison and the Yellow Jackets both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Thursday.