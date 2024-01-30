Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: N. Carolina 17-3, Georgia Tech 9-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the N. Carolina Tar Heels and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 30th at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech is crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while N. Carolina will bounce in with ten consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, the Tar Heels were able to grind out a solid win over the Seminoles, taking the game 75-68.

Harrison Ingram was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and 17 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of RJ Davis, who scored 24 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Georgia Tech found out the hard way on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 91-67 punch to the gut against the Hokies.

Baye Ndongo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 16 points along with nine rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played.

The Tar Heels are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 15 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-3 record this season. As for the Yellow Jackets, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-11 record this season.

Tuesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, N. Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

N. Carolina is a big 8.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tar Heels slightly, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Georgia Tech.