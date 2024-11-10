Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: North Florida 2-0, Georgia Tech 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys are taking a road trip to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McCamish Pavilion. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

North Florida will head into Thursday's match hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 24-point they dealt Charleston Southern on Thursday. Everything went North Florida's way against Charleston Southern as North Florida made off with a 90-66 win.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech took care of business in their home opener on Wednesday (and then some). Everything went their way against WGA as Georgia Tech made off with an 85-62 victory. With the Yellow Jackets ahead 50-29 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Georgia Tech can attribute much of their success to Javian McCollum, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points plus five assists and four steals. Kowacie Reeves Jr. was another key player, posting 15 points along with three blocks.

Georgia Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as WGA only posted ten.