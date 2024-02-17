Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Syracuse 16-9, Georgia Tech 10-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Syracuse has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Syracuse, who comes in off a win.

Even though Syracuse has not done well against the Tar Heels recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Orange walked away with an 86-79 victory over the Tar Heels. The score was all tied up 42-42 at the break, but Syracuse was the better team in the second half.

Syracuse got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Judah Mintz out in front who scored 25 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Mintz didn't help Syracuse's cause all that much against the Tigers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Maliq Brown was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Fighting Irish by a score of 58-55. Georgia Tech found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 16 to 5 on offense.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ibrahima Sacko, who scored 13 points.

The Orange's win bumped their record up to 16-9. As for the Yellow Jackets, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-15 record this season.

Syracuse might still be hurting after the devastating 96-76 loss they got from the Yellow Jackets in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Can Syracuse avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgia Tech and Syracuse both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.