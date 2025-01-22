Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Va. Tech 8-10, Georgia Tech 8-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Va. Tech Hokies and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, Va. Tech couldn't handle Wake Forest and fell 72-63.

Va. Tech's defeat came about despite a quality game from Tyler Johnson, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds. Johnson's performance made up for a slower contest against North Carolina State on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 91-78 to Florida State.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Duncan Powell, who earned 20 points plus six rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Clemson on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Lance Terry was another key player, scoring 23 points.

Va. Tech's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-10. As for Georgia Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 8-11.

Va. Tech took their victory against Georgia Tech when the teams last played back in January of 2024 by a conclusive 91-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Va. Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.