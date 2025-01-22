Who's Playing
Va. Tech Hokies @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Current Records: Va. Tech 8-10, Georgia Tech 8-11
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Va. Tech Hokies and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
On Saturday, Va. Tech couldn't handle Wake Forest and fell 72-63.
Va. Tech's defeat came about despite a quality game from Tyler Johnson, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds. Johnson's performance made up for a slower contest against North Carolina State on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 91-78 to Florida State.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Duncan Powell, who earned 20 points plus six rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Clemson on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Lance Terry was another key player, scoring 23 points.
Va. Tech's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-10. As for Georgia Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 8-11.
Va. Tech took their victory against Georgia Tech when the teams last played back in January of 2024 by a conclusive 91-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Va. Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Va. Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Va. Tech 91 vs. Georgia Tech 67
- Feb 15, 2023 - Georgia Tech 77 vs. Va. Tech 70
- Feb 23, 2022 - Va. Tech 62 vs. Georgia Tech 58
- Feb 02, 2022 - Va. Tech 81 vs. Georgia Tech 66
- Feb 23, 2021 - Georgia Tech 69 vs. Va. Tech 53
- Feb 04, 2020 - Georgia Tech 76 vs. Va. Tech 57
- Feb 13, 2019 - Va. Tech 76 vs. Georgia Tech 68
- Jan 09, 2019 - Va. Tech 52 vs. Georgia Tech 49
- Feb 17, 2018 - Va. Tech 76 vs. Georgia Tech 56
- Jan 18, 2017 - Va. Tech 62 vs. Georgia Tech 61