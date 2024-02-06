Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Wake Forest 14-7, Georgia Tech 10-12

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets came up short against the Wolfpack and fell 82-76. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Georgia Tech in their matchups with the Wolfpack: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite the loss, Georgia Tech had strong showings from Miles Kelly, who shot 4-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds, and Naithan George, who scored 18 points along with five assists. Kelly is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest stacked a ninth blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Saturday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 99-70 win over the Orange. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 37.3% better than the opposition, as Wake Forest's was.

Wake Forest's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Hunter Sallis, who scored 24 points along with five assists. Another player making a difference was Kevin Miller, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Yellow Jackets have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-12 record this season. As for the Demon Deacons, their win was their 12th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-7.

Georgia Tech and the Demon Deacons were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but the Yellow Jackets came up empty-handed after a 71-70 loss. Will Georgia Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Georgia Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.