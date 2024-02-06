Who's Playing
Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Current Records: Wake Forest 14-7, Georgia Tech 10-12
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN University
What to Know
We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets came up short against the Wolfpack and fell 82-76. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Georgia Tech in their matchups with the Wolfpack: they've now lost four in a row.
Despite the loss, Georgia Tech had strong showings from Miles Kelly, who shot 4-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds, and Naithan George, who scored 18 points along with five assists. Kelly is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest stacked a ninth blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Saturday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 99-70 win over the Orange. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 37.3% better than the opposition, as Wake Forest's was.
Wake Forest's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Hunter Sallis, who scored 24 points along with five assists. Another player making a difference was Kevin Miller, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds and two steals.
The Yellow Jackets have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-12 record this season. As for the Demon Deacons, their win was their 12th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-7.
Georgia Tech and the Demon Deacons were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but the Yellow Jackets came up empty-handed after a 71-70 loss. Will Georgia Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Georgia Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Wake Forest 71 vs. Georgia Tech 70
- Jan 19, 2022 - Wake Forest 80 vs. Georgia Tech 64
- Mar 05, 2021 - Georgia Tech 75 vs. Wake Forest 63
- Jan 03, 2021 - Georgia Tech 70 vs. Wake Forest 54
- Feb 19, 2020 - Georgia Tech 86 vs. Wake Forest 79
- Jan 05, 2019 - Georgia Tech 92 vs. Wake Forest 79
- Mar 03, 2018 - Georgia Tech 64 vs. Wake Forest 56
- Feb 14, 2018 - Wake Forest 79 vs. Georgia Tech 62
- Feb 04, 2017 - Wake Forest 81 vs. Georgia Tech 69
- Feb 10, 2016 - Georgia Tech 71 vs. Wake Forest 66