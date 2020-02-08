Watch Georgia vs. Alabama: TV, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Alabama @ Georgia

Current Records: Alabama 12-10; Georgia 12-10

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Bama and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum. Bama staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Crimson Tide were just a bucket shy of a victory on Tuesday and fell 69-68 to the Tennessee Volunteers. The loss was just more heartbreak for Bama, who fell 71-68 when the teams previously met last January. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Kira Lewis Jr., who had 19 points.

Meanwhile, UGA was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 81-75 to the Florida Gators. Forward Rayshaun Hammonds had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just nine points.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 12-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bama comes into the game boasting the 14th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.8. UGA is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.5 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.95

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Crimson Tide, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 158

Series History

Georgia have won three out of their last five games against Alabama.