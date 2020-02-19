Watch Georgia vs. Auburn: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Georgia vs. Auburn basketball game
Who's Playing
Auburn @ Georgia
Current Records: Auburn 22-3; Georgia 12-13
What to Know
The Georgia Bulldogs haven't won a game against the #13 Auburn Tigers since March 1 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Bulldogs and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
UGA was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-69 to the Texas A&M Aggies. Forward Rayshaun Hammonds (15 points) was the top scorer for UGA.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Auburn and the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Auburn falling 85-73 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Center Austin Wiley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. Wiley has posted a double-double in each of his past three games. Wiley's points were the most he has had all year.
UGA is now 12-13 while Auburn sits at 22-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UGA ranks 29th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.4 on average. But Auburn is even better: they come into the contest boasting the 11th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.2. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Tigers are a 4-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 150
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Auburn have won six out of their last nine games against Georgia.
- Jan 11, 2020 - Auburn 82 vs. Georgia 60
- Feb 27, 2019 - Auburn 78 vs. Georgia 75
- Jan 12, 2019 - Auburn 93 vs. Georgia 78
- Feb 10, 2018 - Auburn 78 vs. Georgia 61
- Jan 20, 2018 - Auburn 79 vs. Georgia 65
- Mar 01, 2017 - Georgia 79 vs. Auburn 78
- Dec 29, 2016 - Georgia 96 vs. Auburn 84
- Feb 24, 2016 - Auburn 84 vs. Georgia 81
- Feb 06, 2016 - Georgia 65 vs. Auburn 55
