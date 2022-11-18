Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Georgia

Current Records: Bucknell 2-1; Georgia 2-1

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Georgia Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA will be strutting in after a win while the Bison will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Bucknell and the St. Peter's Peacocks on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Bucknell falling 82-71 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, UGA was able to grind out a solid victory over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Monday, winning 77-70. UGA relied on the efforts of guard Terry Roberts, who had 22 points, and forward KyeRon Lindsay, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten boards.

Bucknell and the Bulldogs now sit at an identical 2-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Bison are 45th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. UGA has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 13th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 18 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.