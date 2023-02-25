Who's Playing

Missouri @ Georgia

Current Records: Missouri 20-8; Georgia 16-12

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. UGA and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum. Mizzou will be strutting in after a victory while UGA will be stumbling in from a loss.

UGA took a serious blow against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday, falling 97-65. Guard Kario Oquendo (20 points) was the top scorer for UGA.

Meanwhile, the Tigers skirted by the Mississippi State Bulldogs 66-64 on Tuesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Nick Honor with 0:04 remaining. Mizzou relied on the efforts of guard D'Moi Hodge, who had 16 points in addition to three blocks, and guard Kobe Brown, who had 17 points along with six rebounds and five steals.

UGA is now 16-12 while Mizzou sits at 20-8. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UGA has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 27th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Mizzou's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 23rd most points per game in college basketball at 79.8.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Missouri have won six out of their last 11 games against Georgia.