Who's Playing

Rider @ Georgia

Current Records: Rider 5-5; Georgia 9-3

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will play host again and welcome the Rider Broncs to Stegeman Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. UGA is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Bulldogs netted a 72-65 win over the Chattanooga Mocs last Wednesday. Four players on UGA scored in the double digits: guard Kario Oquendo (22), guard Terry Roberts (14), center Braelen Bridges (12), and forward Jailyn Ingram (10).

Meanwhile, Rider didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Marist Red Foxes this past Thursday, but they still walked away with a 77-71 victory.

Their wins bumped UGA to 9-3 and Rider to 5-5. Kario Oquendo will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 22 points last week. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Rider's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.