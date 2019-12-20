Watch Georgia vs. SMU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
How to watch Georgia vs. SMU basketball game
Who's Playing
SMU @ Georgia
Current Records: SMU 8-1; Georgia 6-3
What to Know
The SMU Mustangs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Stegeman Coliseum.
The Mustangs ended up a good deal behind the Georgetown Hoyas when they played last week, losing 91-74. SMU got double-digit scores from four players: F Feron Hunt (17), G Kendric Davis (17), G Tyson Jolly (16), and F Isiaha Mike (11).
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- the Arizona State Sun Devils prevailed over UGA 79-59 on Saturday. The losing side was boosted by G Tye Fagan, who had 15 points. Fagan didn't help his team much against the North Carolina Central Eagles two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Fagan's points were the most he has had all season.
The Mustangs aren't expected to pull this one out (UGA is favored by 4), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The odds have been favorable for SMU against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 4-4 all in all.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Wiseman's stock could rise, fall
Wiseman's ceiling for the 2020 NBA Draft may not be as high after skipping out on his college...
-
Don't blame Wiseman for leaving school
James Wiseman was failed by adults at almost every turn. He should be commended for taking...
-
MSU's Langford to miss rest of season
For the Spartans, there's no telling how much a difference Langford would have been on this...
-
Wiseman leaves Memphis for NBA Draft
Wiseman was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2019 class and a projected top-three pick
-
Power rankings: Gonzaga jumps to No. 1
There are only four unbeaten teams left and all four of them are ranked by Matt Norlander in...
-
Kentucky falls out of Top 25 And 1
UK is 8-2 with two losses to schools ranked 100th-or-worse at KenPom and is no longer in our...
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans