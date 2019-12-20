Watch Georgia vs. SMU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

SMU @ Georgia

Current Records: SMU 8-1; Georgia 6-3

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Mustangs ended up a good deal behind the Georgetown Hoyas when they played last week, losing 91-74. SMU got double-digit scores from four players: F Feron Hunt (17), G Kendric Davis (17), G Tyson Jolly (16), and F Isiaha Mike (11).

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- the Arizona State Sun Devils prevailed over UGA 79-59 on Saturday. The losing side was boosted by G Tye Fagan, who had 15 points. Fagan didn't help his team much against the North Carolina Central Eagles two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Fagan's points were the most he has had all season.

The Mustangs aren't expected to pull this one out (UGA is favored by 4), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The odds have been favorable for SMU against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 4-4 all in all.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.