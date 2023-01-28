Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Georgia

Current Records: South Carolina 8-12; Georgia 13-7

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs are 3-12 against the South Carolina Gamecocks since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. UGA and USC will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

The Bulldogs have to be hurting after a devastating 70-41 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday. One thing holding UGA back was the mediocre play of guard Terry Roberts, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, USC was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 81-60 walloping at the Florida Gators' hands. The losing side was boosted by forward Gregory Jackson, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.

UGA is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

The losses put the Bulldogs at 13-7 and the Gamecocks at 8-12. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: UGA has only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 38th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. USC has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

South Carolina have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Georgia.