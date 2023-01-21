Who's Playing
Vanderbilt @ Georgia
Current Records: Vanderbilt 9-9; Georgia 13-5
What to Know
The Georgia Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores since Feb. 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. UGA and Vanderbilt will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
On Tuesday, UGA lost to the Kentucky Wildcats on the road by a decisive 85-71 margin. The top scorer for UGA was guard Terry Roberts (21 points).
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt ended up a good deal behind the Alabama Crimson Tide when they played on Tuesday, losing 78-66. Guard Tyrin Lawrence put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points along with five rebounds.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia and Vanderbilt both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Vanderbilt 86 vs. Georgia 51
- Jan 29, 2022 - Vanderbilt 85 vs. Georgia 77
- Jan 15, 2022 - Vanderbilt 73 vs. Georgia 66
- Feb 06, 2021 - Georgia 73 vs. Vanderbilt 70
- Feb 22, 2020 - Georgia 80 vs. Vanderbilt 78
- Jan 09, 2019 - Georgia 82 vs. Vanderbilt 63
- Mar 07, 2018 - Georgia 78 vs. Vanderbilt 62
- Feb 07, 2018 - Vanderbilt 81 vs. Georgia 66
- Jan 17, 2017 - Georgia 76 vs. Vanderbilt 68
- Feb 20, 2016 - Vanderbilt 80 vs. Georgia 67