Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Georgia

Current Records: Vanderbilt 9-9; Georgia 13-5

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores since Feb. 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. UGA and Vanderbilt will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

On Tuesday, UGA lost to the Kentucky Wildcats on the road by a decisive 85-71 margin. The top scorer for UGA was guard Terry Roberts (21 points).

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt ended up a good deal behind the Alabama Crimson Tide when they played on Tuesday, losing 78-66. Guard Tyrin Lawrence put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points along with five rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia and Vanderbilt both have five wins in their last ten games.