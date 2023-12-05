Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 4-5, Gonzaga 6-1

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Arkansas Pine Bluff has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Arkansas Pine Bluff pushed their score all the way to 86 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. Their painful 107-86 loss to the Sooners might stick with them for a while. Despite running the score up even higher than they did last Monday (85), Arkansas Pine Bluff still had to take the loss.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kylen Milton, who scored 24 points.

Arkansas Pine Bluff struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Oklahoma racked up 26.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga came tearing into Saturday's match with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 89-76 victory over the Trojans.

Ben Gregg was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 14 points along with 8 rebounds. Nolan Hickman was another key contributor, scoring 10 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gonzaga struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Arkansas Pine Bluff was dealt a punishing 110-60 loss at the hands of Gonzaga in their previous matchup back in November of 2019. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 34-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165.5 points.

Series History

Gonzaga won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.