Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: LMU 10-11, Gonzaga 15-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $75.00

What to Know

LMU has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The LMU Lions and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Last Saturday, the Lions came up short against the Gaels and fell 70-65.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Will Johnston, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga waltzed into their game Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with an 82-73 win over the Tigers.

Gonzaga's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Nolan Hickman, who scored 19 points. Another player making a difference was Graham Ike, who scored 20 points.

The Lions now have a losing record at 10-11. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gonzaga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

LMU took a serious blow against Gonzaga in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 108-65. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point LMU was down 68-28.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 16-point favorite against LMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won 9 out of their last 10 games against LMU.