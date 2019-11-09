Watch Gonzaga vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 8 Gonzaga (home) vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff (away)
Current Records: Gonzaga 1-0; Ark.-Pine Bluff 0-1
Last Season Records: Gonzaga 30-3; Ark.-Pine Bluff 13-19
What to Know
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Ark.-Pine Bluff and Gonzaga will really light up the scoreboard.
Ark.-Pine Bluff had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 70-41 walloping at South Florida's hands. The Golden Lions were surely aware of their 21.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Meanwhile, Gonzaga entered their contest on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Alabama State Hornets to the tune of 95-64. Gonzaga got double-digit scores from five players: F Corey Kispert
(28), F Filip Petrusev
(15), G Admon Gilder
(12), G Ryan Woolridge
(11), and F Drew Timme
(11).
Gonzaga's win lifted them to while Ark.-Pine Bluff's loss dropped them down to. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs were 15th best (top 0%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2018 season at 52.60%. But the Golden Lions held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.50%, good for 31st in college basketball (top 9%). We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington
- TV: ATTSN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
