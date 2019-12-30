Watch Gonzaga vs. Detroit: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Detroit @ No. 1 Gonzaga

Current Records: Detroit 2-11; Gonzaga 13-1

What to Know

The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Detroit Titans at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Zags have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of the Bulldogs coming into their matchup against the Eastern Washington Eagles two weeks ago, the team laid those doubts to rest. Zags took their game with ease, bagging a 112-77 win over Eastern Washington. Zags F Filip Petrusev looked sharp as he had 24 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Saturday, falling 78-69.

Detroit is now 2-11 while Zags sit at 13-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the second most points per game in college basketball at 88.2. But the Titans enter the matchup with only 79.8 points allowed per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ATTSN

ATTSN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.