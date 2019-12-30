Watch Gonzaga vs. Detroit: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Detroit @ No. 1 Gonzaga

Current Records: Detroit 2-11; Gonzaga 13-1

What to Know

The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Detroit Titans at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Zags have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Bulldogs entered their contest last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Eastern Washington Eagles to the tune of 112-77. Zags F Filip Petrusev looked sharp as he had 24 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Saturday, falling 78-69.

Detroit is now 2-11 while the Bulldogs sit at 13-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Zags come into the matchup boasting the second most points per game in college basketball at 88.2. But Detroit enters the game with only 79.8 points allowed per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ATTSN

ATTSN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 32.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 31-point favorite.

Over/Under: 159

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.