Watch Gonzaga vs. North Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

North Carolina @ No. 2 Gonzaga

Current Records: North Carolina 6-4; Gonzaga 11-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are heading back home. They will square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while UNC is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

It was a close one, but on Saturday Zags sidestepped the Arizona Wildcats for an 84-80 victory. The Bulldogs got double-digit scores from four players: F Corey Kispert (18), F Filip Petrusev (16), G Joel Ayayi (15), and G Admon Gilder (13).

Meanwhile, UNC was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 68-64 to the Wofford Terriers. North Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from F Garrison Brooks, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Zags are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

When the two teams previously met in December of last year, Zags lost to UNC by a decisive 103-90 margin. Maybe the Bulldogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

North Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Gonzaga in the last five years.