Watch Gonzaga vs. North Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Gonzaga vs. North Carolina basketball game
Who's Playing
North Carolina @ No. 2 Gonzaga
Current Records: North Carolina 6-4; Gonzaga 11-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are heading back home. They will square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while UNC is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
It was a close one, but on Saturday Zags sidestepped the Arizona Wildcats for an 84-80 victory. The Bulldogs got double-digit scores from four players: F Corey Kispert (18), F Filip Petrusev (16), G Joel Ayayi (15), and G Admon Gilder (13).
Meanwhile, UNC was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 68-64 to the Wofford Terriers. North Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from F Garrison Brooks, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Zags are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
When the two teams previously met in December of last year, Zags lost to UNC by a decisive 103-90 margin. Maybe the Bulldogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
North Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Gonzaga in the last five years.
- Dec 15, 2018 - North Carolina 103 vs. Gonzaga 90
- Apr 03, 2017 - North Carolina 71 vs. Gonzaga 65
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Court Report: Zags battle for top seed
Seton Hall's spiral, why the NET looks reliable early and more in Matt Norlander's weekly look...
-
Podcast: Impact of Anthony's injury
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss Tuesday's bad news for the Tar Heels
-
UNC's Anthony to miss 4-6 weeks
Anthony missed UNC's game this past weekend and is out indefinitely after a knee procedure
-
Frosh of the Weekl: USC's Okongwu
The Pac-12 has four of the top 10 freshmen in our weekly Frosh Watch
-
Top 25 And 1: Ohio State in action
The Buckeyes are 30-point favorites over Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday
-
AP voter moves Purdue up after bad loss
The Boilermakers lost Sunday to a Nebraska team that entered 4-6 and ranked 150th at KenPom
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans