Who's Playing

North Florida @ No. 2 Gonzaga

What to Know

The #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Florida Ospreys will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at McCarthey Athletic Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Bulldogs were 28-4 last year and made it as far as the Sweet Sixteen before being knocked out by the Arkansas Razorbacks 74-68. Meanwhile, North Florida struggled last season, ending up 11-20.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Gonzaga was sixth best in blocked shots per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 5.8 on average. The Ospreys were not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 27th in college basketball in blocked shots per game, closing the year with 4.8 on average (top 8%). Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ROOT Plus

ROOT Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.