Who's Playing
Pepperdine @ No. 10 Gonzaga
Current Records: Pepperdine 7-7; Gonzaga 11-3
What to Know
The #10 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 14-0 against the Pepperdine Waves since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Gonzaga has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Pepperdine at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won both of their matches against Pepperdine last season (117-83 and 86-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Gonzaga couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 120-42 stomp they got at home against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Pepperdine came up short against the Iona Gaels on Sunday, falling 76-66. The top scorer for the Waves was forward Maxwell Lewis (23 points).
Gonzaga's win brought them up to 11-3 while Pepperdine's defeat pulled them down to 7-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Gonzaga ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 85.1 on average. Less enviably, Pepperdine is 45th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 73.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington
- TV: ROOT SPORTS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Pepperdine in the last eight years.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Gonzaga 86 vs. Pepperdine 66
- Jan 08, 2022 - Gonzaga 117 vs. Pepperdine 83
- Jan 30, 2021 - Gonzaga 97 vs. Pepperdine 75
- Jan 14, 2021 - Gonzaga 95 vs. Pepperdine 70
- Feb 15, 2020 - Gonzaga 89 vs. Pepperdine 77
- Jan 04, 2020 - Gonzaga 75 vs. Pepperdine 70
- Mar 11, 2019 - Gonzaga 100 vs. Pepperdine 74
- Feb 21, 2019 - Gonzaga 92 vs. Pepperdine 64
- Feb 17, 2018 - Gonzaga 81 vs. Pepperdine 67
- Jan 04, 2018 - Gonzaga 89 vs. Pepperdine 59
- Jan 28, 2017 - Gonzaga 96 vs. Pepperdine 49
- Dec 29, 2016 - Gonzaga 92 vs. Pepperdine 62
- Feb 07, 2016 - Gonzaga 69 vs. Pepperdine 66
- Dec 21, 2015 - Gonzaga 99 vs. Pepperdine 73