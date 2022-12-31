Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ No. 10 Gonzaga

Current Records: Pepperdine 7-7; Gonzaga 11-3

What to Know

The #10 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 14-0 against the Pepperdine Waves since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Gonzaga has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Pepperdine at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won both of their matches against Pepperdine last season (117-83 and 86-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Gonzaga couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 120-42 stomp they got at home against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine came up short against the Iona Gaels on Sunday, falling 76-66. The top scorer for the Waves was forward Maxwell Lewis (23 points).

Gonzaga's win brought them up to 11-3 while Pepperdine's defeat pulled them down to 7-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Gonzaga ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 85.1 on average. Less enviably, Pepperdine is 45th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 73.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ROOT SPORTS

ROOT SPORTS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Pepperdine in the last eight years.