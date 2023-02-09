Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Gonzaga

Current Records: San Francisco 15-11; Gonzaga 19-5

What to Know

The San Francisco Dons and the #16 Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at McCarthey Athletic Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

On Saturday, San Francisco lost to the Santa Clara Broncos at home by a decisive 83-70 margin. Guard Khalil Shabazz did his best for the Dons, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 44% of their total) in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga came up short against the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday, falling 78-70. Guard Julian Strawther had a rough night: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-11, 10-point finish.

San Francisco is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with San Francisco, who are 13-12 against the spread.

The losses put San Francisco at 15-11 and the Bulldogs at 19-5. The Dons are 6-4 after losses this year, Gonzaga 4-0.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $595.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 14-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last nine years.