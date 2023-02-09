Who's Playing
San Francisco @ Gonzaga
Current Records: San Francisco 15-11; Gonzaga 19-5
What to Know
The San Francisco Dons and the #16 Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at McCarthey Athletic Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
On Saturday, San Francisco lost to the Santa Clara Broncos at home by a decisive 83-70 margin. Guard Khalil Shabazz did his best for the Dons, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 44% of their total) in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, Gonzaga came up short against the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday, falling 78-70. Guard Julian Strawther had a rough night: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-11, 10-point finish.
San Francisco is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with San Francisco, who are 13-12 against the spread.
The losses put San Francisco at 15-11 and the Bulldogs at 19-5. The Dons are 6-4 after losses this year, Gonzaga 4-0.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $595.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 14-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last nine years.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Gonzaga 77 vs. San Francisco 75
- Mar 07, 2022 - Gonzaga 81 vs. San Francisco 71
- Feb 24, 2022 - Gonzaga 89 vs. San Francisco 73
- Jan 20, 2022 - Gonzaga 78 vs. San Francisco 62
- Feb 13, 2021 - Gonzaga 100 vs. San Francisco 61
- Jan 02, 2021 - Gonzaga 85 vs. San Francisco 62
- Mar 09, 2020 - Gonzaga 81 vs. San Francisco 77
- Feb 20, 2020 - Gonzaga 71 vs. San Francisco 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - Gonzaga 83 vs. San Francisco 79
- Feb 07, 2019 - Gonzaga 92 vs. San Francisco 62
- Jan 12, 2019 - Gonzaga 96 vs. San Francisco 83
- Mar 05, 2018 - Gonzaga 88 vs. San Francisco 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Gonzaga 82 vs. San Francisco 73
- Jan 13, 2018 - Gonzaga 75 vs. San Francisco 65
- Feb 16, 2017 - Gonzaga 96 vs. San Francisco 61
- Jan 05, 2017 - Gonzaga 95 vs. San Francisco 80
- Jan 30, 2016 - Gonzaga 86 vs. San Francisco 48
- Jan 02, 2016 - Gonzaga 102 vs. San Francisco 94