Who's Playing
Xavier @ No. 6 Gonzaga
Current Records: Xavier 4-2; Gonzaga 4-2
What to Know
The Xavier Musketeers will square off against the #6 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Xavier came up short against the Duke Blue Devils on Friday, falling 71-64. One thing holding the Musketeers back was the mediocre play of forward Jack Nunge, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes but put up just five points on 1-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, Gonzaga ended up a good deal behind the Purdue Boilermakers when they played on Friday, losing 84-66. Gonzaga's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Drew Timme, who had 22 points along with nine boards.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 4-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Musketeers rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.90% on the season. But Gonzaga is even better: they come into the game boasting the seventh highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 52.20%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Gonzaga won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Mar 25, 2017 - Gonzaga 83 vs. Xavier 59