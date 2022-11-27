Who's Playing

Xavier @ No. 6 Gonzaga

Current Records: Xavier 4-2; Gonzaga 4-2

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers will square off against the #6 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Xavier came up short against the Duke Blue Devils on Friday, falling 71-64. One thing holding the Musketeers back was the mediocre play of forward Jack Nunge, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes but put up just five points on 1-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga ended up a good deal behind the Purdue Boilermakers when they played on Friday, losing 84-66. Gonzaga's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Drew Timme, who had 22 points along with nine boards.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 4-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Musketeers rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.90% on the season. But Gonzaga is even better: they come into the game boasting the seventh highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 52.20%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon

Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

Series History

Gonzaga won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.