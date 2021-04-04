No. 1 seed Gonzaga barely survived No. 11 seed UCLA in Saturday's Final Four. When push came to shove, the Bulldogs sent the Bruins packing with an incredible buzzer-beater in overtime to advance to the national championship game. The dagger delivered a 93-90 win in the game's final second and came courtesy of freshman guard Jalen Suggs, who released a shot near the logo just before time expired.

Suggs finished the game with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, but the 3-point heave to win it was his only shot attempt in the extra period.

Because it was so good, here's another look at that from a different angle.

"Unbelievable college basketball game," said Gonzaga coach Mark Few on CBS after the game. "We made a lucky one at the end, but I'm telling ya, he makes those all the time in practice when we practice late-game situations. He's just got this magical aura about him. I knew when he shot it it was going in."

Suggs' game-winner was just one of his many shining moments in the classic. Late in the second half with the game tied at 77, Suggs recovered beautifully to swat a UCLA shot at the rim then delivered a dime in transition off the block to teammate Drew Timme.

With the win, Gonzaga moves to 31-0 and keeps its dream season alive to face No. 1 seed Baylor in the national title game on Monday. The showdown pits preseason No. 1 Gonzaga against preseason No. 2 Baylor, giving us one of the most anticipated matchups in national championship game history.