Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 8-11, Grambling 8-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff is 2-8 against Grambling since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

After a string of three wins, Arkansas Pine Bluff's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 80-66 to the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Grambling had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They walked away with a 54-46 win over the Delta Devils.

The Golden Lions' defeat dropped their record down to 8-11. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-11 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's game: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Grambling, though, as they've only made 30.5% of their threes per game this season. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizeable advantage in that area, Grambling will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against Grambling when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 77-70. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Grambling has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.