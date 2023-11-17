Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Delaware State 0-3, Grambling 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

For the first time this season, Delaware State are expected to come out on top. They will face off against the Grambling Tigers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Assembly Center. Delaware State is still on the hunt for that elusive first 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 34.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Delaware State found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 78-67 to the Fightin' Blue Hens. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Delaware State in their matchups with Delaware: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, Grambling's and Champ. Christ.'s game on Tuesday was close at halftime, but Grambling turned on the heat in the second half with 66 points. The Tigers steamrolled past the Tigers 113-73 at home. With that victory, Grambling brought their scoring average up to 86 points per game.

The Hornets' defeat dropped their record down to 0-3. As for the Tigers, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Delaware State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Delaware State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grambling struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Grambling is a big 9-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

