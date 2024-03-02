Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Florida A&M 6-20, Grambling 14-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

What to Know

Florida A&M has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Grambling Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Florida A&M has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 42.9% better than the opposition, a fact Florida A&M proved on Monday. They strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 76-58.

Meanwhile, Grambling entered their tilt with the Jaguars with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Tigers came out on top against the Jaguars by a score of 63-57 on Saturday.

The Rattlers' win bumped their record up to 6-20. As for the Tigers, their victory was their sixth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 14-13.

Florida A&M came up short against the Tigers in their previous matchup back in January, falling 65-52. Can Florida A&M avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Grambling has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Florida A&M.