Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-19, Grambling 7-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Grambling is 8-2 against Miss Valley State since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Miss Valley State is crawling into this contest hobbled by 21 consecutive losses dating back to last season, while Grambling will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 35.3% better than the opposition, a fact Grambling proved on Saturday. They took down the Jaguars 79-62.

Meanwhile, the Delta Devils couldn't handle the Rattlers on Monday and fell 81-70. Miss Valley State has struggled against Florida A&M recently, as their matchup on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-11 record this season. As for the Delta Devils, their defeat was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-19.

Grambling didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Miss Valley State in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, but they still walked away with a 65-61 win. Will Grambling repeat their success, or does Miss Valley State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Grambling has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.