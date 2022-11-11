Who's Playing

Colorado @ Grambling

Current Records: Colorado 1-0; Grambling 1-0

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the Grambling Tigers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Assembly Center. The Buffaloes won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 15.5-point advantage in the spread.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Colorado and the California Riverside Highlanders on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Colorado wrapped it up with an 82-66 win at home. Four players on Colorado scored in the double digits: J'Vonne Hadley (16), KJ Simpson (14), Tristan da Silva (12), and Jalen Gabbidon (12).

Meanwhile, Grambling took their game against the UNT Dallas Trailblazers on Monday by a conclusive 82-57 score.

This next contest looks promising for Colorado, who are favored by a full 15.5 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup on Monday, where they covered an 11.5-point spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. On Monday the Buffaloes relied heavily on J'Vonne Hadley, who had 16 points in addition to eight boards. It will be up to Grambling's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.