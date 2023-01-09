Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Grambling

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-11; Grambling 9-6

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers won both of their matches against the Grambling Tigers last season (75-66 and 79-73) and are aiming for the same result Monday. Florida A&M and Grambling will face off in an SWAC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Assembly Center. The Tigers should still be riding high after a win, while the Rattlers will be looking to right the ship.

The game between Florida A&M and the Southern Jaguars this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Florida A&M falling 84-66.

Meanwhile, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Grambling proved too difficult a challenge. Grambling secured a 76-70 W over the Wildcats.

Florida A&M is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Rattlers are now 2-11 while the Tigers sit at 9-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida A&M has only been able to knock down 37.30% percent of their shots, which is the 362nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Grambling's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.70%, which places them 20th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 16-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Florida A&M have won both of the games they've played against Grambling in the last nine years.