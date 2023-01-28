Who's Playing
Jackson State @ Grambling
Current Records: Jackson State 6-14; Grambling 12-7
What to Know
The Grambling Tigers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Grambling and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Assembly Center. Grambling is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Grambling proved too difficult a challenge. Grambling netted a 77-70 win.
Meanwhile, Jackson State escaped with a win on Monday against the Florida A&M Rattlers by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58.
Grambling is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Grambling, who are 8-9 against the spread.
The wins brought Grambling up to 12-7 and Jackson State to 6-14. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Grambling have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them seventh in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Jackson State has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Jackson State.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Jackson State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Grambling.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Grambling 73 vs. Jackson State 64
- Feb 22, 2021 - Jackson State 63 vs. Grambling 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - Jackson State 75 vs. Grambling 61
- Feb 22, 2020 - Grambling 63 vs. Jackson State 61
- Jan 25, 2020 - Jackson State 71 vs. Grambling 53
- Feb 23, 2019 - Jackson State 71 vs. Grambling 60
- Jan 26, 2019 - Jackson State 65 vs. Grambling 63
- Feb 17, 2018 - Grambling 71 vs. Jackson State 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Grambling 72 vs. Jackson State 45
- Feb 18, 2017 - Grambling 62 vs. Jackson State 59
- Jan 21, 2017 - Grambling 72 vs. Jackson State 57
- Feb 20, 2016 - Jackson State 61 vs. Grambling 58
- Jan 23, 2016 - Jackson State 60 vs. Grambling 45