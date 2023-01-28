Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Grambling

Current Records: Jackson State 6-14; Grambling 12-7

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Grambling and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Assembly Center. Grambling is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Grambling proved too difficult a challenge. Grambling netted a 77-70 win.

Meanwhile, Jackson State escaped with a win on Monday against the Florida A&M Rattlers by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58.

Grambling is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Grambling, who are 8-9 against the spread.

The wins brought Grambling up to 12-7 and Jackson State to 6-14. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Grambling have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them seventh in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Jackson State has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Jackson State.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jackson State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Grambling.