Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Norfolk State 4-2, Grand Canyon 2-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.49

What to Know

The Norfolk State Spartans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Global Credit Union Arena. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, Norfolk State came up short against Stanford and fell 70-63. The match marked the Spartans' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Brian Moore Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 24 points. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Norfolk State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Grand Canyon came into the contest on Wednesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell 75-68 to UC Davis. It was the first time this season that the Antelopes let down their fans at home.

Norfolk State's defeat dropped their record down to 4-2. As for Grand Canyon, their loss ended a 19-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 2-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Norfolk State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81 points per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Norfolk State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 15-point favorite against Norfolk State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Grand Canyon won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.