Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: San Diego State 7-1, Grand Canyon 6-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Grand Canyon will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the San Diego State Aztecs at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Grand Canyon comes in on three and San Diego State on six.

Last Saturday, the Antelopes were able to grind out a solid win over the Mavericks, taking the game 76-69.

Meanwhile, the Aztecs skirted by the Tritons 63-62 on Friday on a last-minute layup from Jaedon LeDee with less than a second left in the second quarter. San Diego State was down 57-43 with 7:36 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy one-point win.

San Diego State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Micah Parrish, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of LeDee, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Antelopes have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 6-1 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.8 points per game. As for the Aztecs, their victory bumped their record up to 7-1.

While fans of Grand Canyon and San Diego State were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, San Diego State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Grand Canyon's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Grand Canyon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

San Diego State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Grand Canyon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 2 out of their last 3 games against San Diego State.