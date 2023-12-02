Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: UT Arlington 4-3, Grand Canyon 5-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

UT Arlington has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UT Arlington Mavericks and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Grand Canyon University Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Mavericks didn't have too much trouble with the Wildcats at home as they won 86-71.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.4% better than the opposition, a fact Grand Canyon proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 79-69 win over the Vaqueros. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Grand Canyon.

The Mavericks have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 4-3 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Antelopes, their win bumped their record up to 5-1.

UT Arlington is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT Arlington have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 11-point favorite against UT Arlington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won both of the games they've played against UT Arlington in the last 0 years.