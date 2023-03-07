Who's Playing

UT Arlington @ Grand Canyon

Regular Season Records: UT Arlington 11-20; Grand Canyon 20-11

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes and the UT Arlington Mavericks are set to clash at 5 p.m. ET March 7 at Orleans Arena in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney. Grand Canyon should still be riding high after a victory, while the Mavericks will be looking to right the ship.

The Antelopes beat the Utah Tech Trailblazers 71-61 this past Friday.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 80-56 punch to the gut against the Seattle Redhawks this past Friday.

Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-13 against the spread when favored.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Grand Canyon have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.20%, which places them 19th in college basketball. Less enviably, UT Arlington has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Mavericks.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Antelopes are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Grand Canyon won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.