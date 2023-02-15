Who's Playing
UTRGV @ Grand Canyon
Current Records: UTRGV 12-14; Grand Canyon 16-9
What to Know
The UTRGV Vaqueros have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Vaqueros and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Grand Canyon University Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
UTRGV came up short against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks this past Saturday, falling 82-72.
Meanwhile, Grand Canyon was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 63-58 to the Seattle Redhawks.
UTRGV have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on UTRGV's opponents whenever they hit the road.
UTRGV ended up a good deal behind Grand Canyon when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 84-70. Can the Vaqueros avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.88
Odds
The Antelopes are a big 12-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Grand Canyon have won eight out of their last 11 games against UTRGV.
- Jan 06, 2022 - Grand Canyon 84 vs. UTRGV 70
- Feb 29, 2020 - UTRGV 88 vs. Grand Canyon 80
- Jan 30, 2020 - Grand Canyon 87 vs. UTRGV 79
- Feb 07, 2019 - UTRGV 72 vs. Grand Canyon 69
- Jan 12, 2019 - Grand Canyon 69 vs. UTRGV 65
- Feb 08, 2018 - UTRGV 83 vs. Grand Canyon 81
- Jan 13, 2018 - Grand Canyon 84 vs. UTRGV 71
- Feb 09, 2017 - Grand Canyon 76 vs. UTRGV 57
- Jan 14, 2017 - Grand Canyon 79 vs. UTRGV 66
- Feb 06, 2016 - Grand Canyon 64 vs. UTRGV 58
- Jan 07, 2016 - Grand Canyon 83 vs. UTRGV 63