Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Clev. State 4-6, Green Bay 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Green Bay Phoenix and the Clev. State Vikings are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Resch Center. The Phoenix are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

The experts predicted Green Bay would be headed in after a win, but IUI made sure that didn't happen. Green Bay took an 84-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of IUI on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Clev. State came up short against Milwaukee on Thursday and fell 79-67. The Vikings have struggled against the Panthers recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Green Bay's loss dropped their record down to 2-7. As for Clev. State, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Green Bay has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Clev. State, though, as they've been averaging only 3.8. Given Green Bay's sizable advantage in that area, Clev. State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Green Bay beat Clev. State 69-61 in their previous meeting back in February. Will Green Bay repeat their success, or does Clev. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clev. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.