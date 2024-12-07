Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Clev. State 4-6, Green Bay 2-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Green Bay Phoenix and the Clev. State Vikings are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Resch Center. The Phoenix are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

The experts predicted Green Bay would be headed in after a win, but IUI made sure that didn't happen. Green Bay took an 84-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of IUI on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Clev. State came up short against Milwaukee on Thursday and fell 79-67. The Vikings have struggled against the Panthers recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Green Bay's loss dropped their record down to 2-7. As for Clev. State, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Green Bay has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Clev. State, though, as they've been averaging only 3.8. Given Green Bay's sizable advantage in that area, Clev. State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Green Bay beat Clev. State 69-61 in their previous meeting back in February. Will Green Bay repeat their success, or does Clev. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clev. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.

  • Feb 28, 2024 - Green Bay 69 vs. Clev. State 61
  • Jan 14, 2024 - Green Bay 79 vs. Clev. State 71
  • Feb 23, 2023 - Clev. State 76 vs. Green Bay 65
  • Jan 07, 2023 - Clev. State 82 vs. Green Bay 77
  • Feb 20, 2022 - Clev. State 79 vs. Green Bay 67
  • Feb 04, 2022 - Clev. State 85 vs. Green Bay 69
  • Jan 30, 2021 - Clev. State 73 vs. Green Bay 65
  • Jan 29, 2021 - Clev. State 74 vs. Green Bay 68
  • Feb 29, 2020 - Green Bay 74 vs. Clev. State 67
  • Jan 23, 2020 - Green Bay 78 vs. Clev. State 74