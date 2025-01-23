Halftime Report

IUI is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Green Bay 46-29.

If IUI keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-14 in no time. On the other hand, Green Bay will have to make due with a 2-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

IUI Jaguars @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: IUI 6-14, Green Bay 2-18

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the IUI Jaguars and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Resch Center. The Jaguars are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Last Sunday, IUI couldn't handle Clev. State and fell 73-62.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their 15th straight loss. They fell to Youngstown State 73-69. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Green Bay struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Youngstown State pulled down 13.

IUI's defeat dropped their record down to 6-14. As for Green Bay, their loss dropped their record down to 2-18.

Going forward, IUI is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

IUI beat Green Bay 84-75 in their previous meeting back in December of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for IUI since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

IUI is a slight 1-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Green Bay has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUI.