Milwaukee Panthers @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Milwaukee 17-14, Green Bay 18-13

What to Know

Milwaukee has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kress Center in a Horizon League postseason contest. Green Bay took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Milwaukee, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, Milwaukee's game was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They managed a 83-79 victory over the Titans.

Milwaukee can attribute much of their success to BJ Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds. Freeman didn't help Milwaukee's cause all that much against Colorado back in November of 2023 but the same can't be said for this matchup. The team also got some help courtesy of Faizon Fields, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Green Bay managed to keep up with Milwaukee until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Phoenix were the victim of a bruising 90-69 loss at the hands of the Panthers. Green Bay found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 17 to 5 on offense.

The Panthers are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-14 record this season. As for the Phoenix, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-13.

Milwaukee is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Milwaukee's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs Green Bay over their last ten matchups.

Milwaukee took their victory against Green Bay when the teams last played on Saturday by a conclusive 90-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Milwaukee since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Green Bay is a slight 1-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.