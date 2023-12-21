Who's Playing

MSOE Raiders @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: MSOE 0-0, Green Bay 5-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix will host the MSOE Raiders to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at Resch Center.

Looking back to last season, MSOE finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Green Bay finished with a dismal 3-28 record.