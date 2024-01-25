Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Oakland 12-8, Green Bay 12-9

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

What to Know

After two games on the road, Green Bay is heading back home. The Green Bay Phoenix and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Resch Center. Green Bay and Oakland are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

After soaring to 88 points the game before, Green Bay faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They suffered a grim 74-52 defeat to the Norse. Green Bay has struggled against N. Kentucky recently, as their match on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Oakland came tearing into Wednesday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points) and they left with even more momentum. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-67 win over the Penguins.

The Phoenix's defeat dropped their record down to 12-9. As for the Golden Grizzlies, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-8.

Green Bay came up short against Oakland in their previous matchup on January 6th, falling 79-73. Will Green Bay have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Green Bay and Oakland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.